Guwahati: Guwahati police recovered a body of an unidentified person under Saraighat bridge in the city on Saturday.

The body was initially spotted by passersby, who alerted the local police. Jalukbari police arrived at the spot and recovered the body to perform a post-mortem.

Eyewitnesses suspect that the man may have fallen from a moving train from atop the bridge. Some even suspect that the person may have been pushed by someone from a train.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Earlier on Sunday, the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Bahini River near the ISBT in Guwahati.

Following a call from locals, the Gorchuk Police arrived at the spot at the backside of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Azan Fakir Road and recovered the body.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, with no external injury marks present on the body.