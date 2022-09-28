GUWAHATI: A new rail-cum-road bridge over River Brahmaputra near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati in Assam has been approved by the central government.

This was informed by union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

“The project for rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat Bridge at Guwahati has been approved,” union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

The new bridge will be built at a cost of Rs 996.75 crore.

The expenditures of building the bridge “will be shared by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and Ministry of Railways”.

“Also cost of approaches/viaducts: Rs 322 crore will be entirely built by NHAI,” said Gadkari.

Also read: Assam Congress MP bats for Priyanka Gandhi as party president

The new bridge would connect the north bank of Guwahati with the south bank in Assam.

“Once the bridge is completed, it would provide seamless and strategic connectivity across river with heavy traffic at present of more than 75000 PCUs,” said union minister Nitin Gadkari.

“My gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his continued push to development of North East,” tweeted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “The approval of a new rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra near existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati for Rs 996.75 cr is another step forward.”

My gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his continued push to development of North East. The approval of a new rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra near existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati for ?996.75 cr is another step forward. Grateful Shri @nitin_gadkari ji — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2022