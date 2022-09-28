GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque has batted for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be the president of the Congress party.

Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said that being the daughter-in-law of the Vadra family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is no more a member of the Gandhi family.

“As Shri Rahul Gandhi is denying to become @INCIndia President again, I consider @priyankagandhi as best candidate. Being daughter in law of Vadra family, she is no more member of Gandhi family as per Indian tradition,” tweeted Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque.

As Shri Rahul Gandhi is denying to become @INCIndia President again, I consider @priyankagandhi as best candidate. Being daughter in law of Vadra family, she is no more member of Gandhi family as per Indian tradition.#CongressPresidentPolls — Abdul Khaleque (@MPAbdulKhaleque) September 28, 2022

The race for the party top post has gained pace after not-less-than-Bollywood-style twist and turn in Rajasthan.

India’s main opposition Congress party is likely to elect a new party president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Gandhi family loyalist Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan state, and Shashi Tharoor, a lawmaker from the southern state of Kerala and a former top UN official, could file nominations this week.