Guwahati: A man from Sonapur in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district has been sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

The man identified as Raju Kishan alias Mangra was arrested by the Sonapur Police in 2019 after locals informed the police about the incident.

A special court had sentenced Raju to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and in addition to this, the District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) of Kamrup asked Raju to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim minor girl.

The incident has been condemned by the locals.