Guwahati: In a bid to spearhead the practice of cleanliness in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an inter-district Swachhata competition shall be held in the state encompassing all districts.

The winning district in the competition shall be awarded a sum of Rs. 100 crores and the same would be utilised for developmental activities of that district.

CM Sarma made the announcement at a function at Khumtai in the Golaghat district on Friday.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said the inter-district cleanliness competition will be an endeavour to turn Assam into one of the cleanest States in the country.

He said a blueprint would be created for the smooth conduct of the competition.

Chief Minister Sarma visited three places in the Khumtai constituency to announce the results of the inter-village and inter-tea garden cleanliness competition for four Zila Parishad Constituency (ZPC) areas, namely Brahmaputra ZPC, Khumtai ZPC, Kothalguri ZPC and Dakhin Hengera ZPC.

As part of the competition, five villages from each ZPC area and three tea gardens were chosen in recognition of their performance in the cleanliness quotient.

The first position holder village and tea garden are awarded the amount equivalent to the construction of two kilometres of road, second position holders are awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh, third position is Rs. 16 lakh, fourth position is Rs. 10 lakh and fifth position is Rs. 6 lakh.

Half of the amount will be provided by Member of Legislative Assembly Mrinal Saikia from the local area development fund at his disposal and the remaining half shall be borne by the Assam government.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also declared Bortika Area of Khumtai constituency as the village micro wildlife sanctuary and launched a plantation drive of banyan saplings in the area to achieve the government’s aim of development in sync with nature.

Speaking on the occasion at three different functions held at Bortika, Adharsatra Senchowa Bapuji High school and Bhalukiting areas in the district, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma said the State government has been working towards creating a green and clean ambience in the State where people are able to lead a healthy life.

He said by launching a competition on cleanliness, Khumtai in Golaghat district set an example of cleanliness in the state.

Sarma also said that his government is going to introduce a programme wherein every village shall earmark a special day to celebrate the village day for which government will provide funds.

He also said that every village will organise a sports competition and winners in the competition will be participating in district-level competitions.

Accordingly, the winners in the district-level competitions shall vie for positions in the state-level competition which will be known as Khel Moharon.

Similarly, to promote the singing skills of the youth living in the village areas, singing competitions, Bihu dance, and other traditional dance competitions will be arranged at the village, district and state levels.