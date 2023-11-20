LAKHIMPUR: Chhath puja festivities were marred by tragedy as an underaged couple from the Harmutty area in Lakhimpur, Assam attempted to end their lives by jumping into the Dikrong river.

The young lovers, hailing from No 2 Parbatipur of Harmutty, took the drastic step on Sunday afternoon at around 3 pm, jumping from the Dikrong bridge on NH-15.

While an elderly man managed to save the girl from being swept away by the river’s strong currents, the boy was unfortunately carried away.

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched, but the boy’s body remained untraceable.

On Monday, his body was found stuck on the riverbed in the shallow waters near No 1 Parbatipur, approximately 4 kilometres downstream from the bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Dibya Borah.

Meanwhile, Chhath puja celebrations concluded with prayers before sunrise today, following overnight celebrations of river Arati from Sunday night.

The majority of the festivities took place on the banks of the Somdiri River in Khelmati, North Lakhimpur.