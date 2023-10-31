North Lakhimpur: Four inmates were injured in a brawl inside the district jail in North Lakhimpur.

The incident took place on Monday night when the security personnel inside the prison were alerted following screams by some inmates after the dinner.

Abdul Kalam, a life-sentenced convict attacked four other inmates — Abdul Mutalib, Ruhul Amin, Azizur Rahman and Zainal Abedin with a stone, seriously injuring them inside their cell on that night.

All four injured persons were rushed to North Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Abdul Mutalib, whose condition was critical, was later shifted to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh for further treatment.

It has been learned that Abdul Kalam was sentenced to life for a murder case three months ago and had disputes with his sons on land issues.

The persons he had attacked were alleged to have sided with his estranged sons.

On the other hand, three of the four injured inmates of the jail had been put behind bars for their roles in attacking a police team while conducting operations against fake gold and counterfeit currencies in No. 2 Ahmedpur of Tinithengiya of Bangalmora recently.