Committed to full ILR implementation in Nagaland, says NSF

Dimapur: The Naga Students Federation (NSF) on Tuesday asserted it is resolutely committed to ensuring the full implementation of the inner line regulation (ILR) provisions in Nagaland.

It also said it will take all necessary measures to achieve this objective.

In a reminder letter to the Nagaland chief secretary, NSF’s inner line regulation commission (ILRC) chairman Senchumo NSN Lotha and member secretary Seve R Vadeo and NSF vice president Mteisuding referred to the April 4 meeting between him and the ILRC delegation of the NSF.

The NSF said during the meeting, a ten-point memorandum was submitted to the chief secretary, which is explicit and addresses issues of the highest importance concerning the stringent enforcement of the ILR in Nagaland.

It appealed to the chief secretary to provide an update on the action taken regarding the memorandum at his earliest convenience.

The NSF said it does not intend to confront the government, as it believes the present dispensation is wise enough to read the ‘writing on the wall’, the consequences of the lackadaisical implementation of the ILR in Nagaland.

The student body said it is of the considered opinion that stringent enforcement of the inner line pass system is essential for the socio-economic security of the Nagas.

To this end, the NSF affirmed that it is committed to enduring any hardship to achieve this security, especially for upcoming generations of Nagas.

It also conveyed its readiness to extend full cooperation to the government if called upon.