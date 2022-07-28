Dimapur: Nagaland and Assam governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the death of former Nagaland chief secretary and the first chief information commissioner of the state P Talitemjen Ao who passed away at Oking Hospital in Kohima on Thursday.

He was 78 and leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Expressing grief over Ao’s death, Mukhi described him as an honest, committed and hardworking officer.

“His passing away is an irreparable loss to the people of the state and the relentless and selfless services towards the people of Nagaland during his career will be remembered for many years to come,” the governor said.

Mukhi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for rest of the departed soul in peace.

In his condolence message to Ao’s wife Moala lamir, Rio termed Ao as a God-fearing, conscientious, upright and dedicated officer, who left his imprint of hard work, honesty and integrity in all his assignments and postings.

He was a true gentleman, who was always calm and collected even in the most difficult of situations, and was a role model to many within and outside the government, Rio said.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that his soul rests in peace.

The IAS Association of Nagaland and the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association also condoled Ao’s death.