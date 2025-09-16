Guwahati: A photo exhibition that highlighted the noteworthy progress and transformative journey of Northeast region was organised at the famous Broken Chair Square, near the United Nations, during the ongoing 60th Session of the Human Rights Council.

Held under the aegis of the India Water Foundation, the exhibition garnered attention from delegates, visitors, and the global community.

It underlined the emergence of Northeast’s from a remote region to a hub of connectivity, culture, and growth.

Arvind Kumar, President and Founder of India Water Foundation, stated, “Over the past decade and a half, the region has witnessed remarkable progress. Take Sikkim, for instance — it became the first fully organic state in India. In Meghalaya, connectivity has greatly improved.”

And he elaborated, “Even just a few days ago, rail connectivity reached Mizoram. In the past ten to fifteen years, development has touched every sector — agriculture, water resources, livelihoods, entrepreneurship — and Meghalaya has emerged as a major hub for spices”.

“Through this exhibition, our intention is to showcase how India is contributing to the Global South, allowing countries from the Global South to witness the transformation taking place in the Northeast region,” said Arvind.

The exhibition also dwelled upon India’s endeavour to link the Northeast with the rest of the country and bolstering links to Southeast Asia, portraying stories of empowerment, resilience, and the region’s shift from past challenges to new opportunities.

Shweta Tyagi, Chief Functionary of India Water Foundation, informed, “Over the past decade, the Northeast region of India has undergone a remarkable transformation. States that were once considered to be on the margins of the country have now moved to the centre stage, driving development priorities forward.”