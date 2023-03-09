IMPHAL: In a rare meeting of three Chief Ministers of the northeastern states – Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur, they reportedly talked about the peace and development of the region in general and their states in particular.

They also talked about Northeast India which has an unwavering faith and trust in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are on the path to becoming a major contributor towards the growth of the nation as the North-east continues to prosper and grow,” they opined.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after meeting with his counterparts of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh said that the developmental talks with them always made enlightened his mind and heart of him.

Manipur Chief Minister tweeted, “A moment with Hon’ble CM Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu Ji, and Hon’ble CM Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang Ji before attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government of Tripura at Agartala. It’s always enlightening to have a conversation with them.”

Manipur Chief Minister who is also a leader of the BJP and joined the election campaigns recently in Tripura once again tweeted, “Congratulations to Dr Manik Saha on being sworn in as the CM of Tripura once again. Your emphasis on running a lawful & proactive administration is unmatched. With PM Narendra Modi’s vision & your efforts, Tripura will once again see unprecedented growth. Best wishes to you.”

N Biren also tweeted, “Had the privilege to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Manik Saha ji in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji, Hon’ble BJP President, Shri JP Nadda ji, Hon’ble CM’s of North East and various other esteemed dignitaries at Raj Bhavan, Agartala today.”

