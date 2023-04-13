GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday (April 12), attended the ceremonial distribution of one-time financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh each to a total of 2114 Bihu committees from across the state.

The initiative of distributing one-time financial assistance to Bihu committees was launched last year by the Assam cultural affairs department.

Addressing the event held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while referring to Bihu as a representation of the rich cultural heritage of the Assamese community, said the initiative was aimed at ensuring one of the most revered festivals of the state is celebrated in a manner befitting its significance in Assam’s cultural sphere.

There is a significant difference between the manner in which Bihu was celebrated during the mediaeval period, especially during the Ahom era, and the manner in which it is celebrated now, and these changes with change in time reflect the progressive nature of the Assamese society in general, the Assam chief minister stated.

Stating that the Assam government has been working tirelessly for the past two years to regenerate the pride and prestige of Assam’s indigenous communities, the chief minister stressed upon the need to make the upcoming generations realise the importance of being rooted to their cultural heritage and identity.

It is due to lack of proper knowledge about ethnic heritages that the younger generations are often seen indulging in fruitless debates and discussions on irrelevant topics on social media, the Assam chief minister added.

Appealing to the members of the Bihu committees to utilise their platforms to spread the message of brotherhood and amity, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said incorporating inclusivity, rather than diluting, would strengthen the idea of a composite Assamese identity.

One way to work towards that goal is to learn a tribal language, along with the Assamese language, by those who recognise Assamese as their mother tongue, the Assam CM said.

The Assam chief minister further made a fervent appeal to the members of the Bihu committees to free their respective celebrations from the vices of alcohol and forceful donations.