Guwahati: A dead body of a woman was found naked near the Bamunimaidam area of Guwahati, Assam on Monday.

As per reports, the dead body was found at an intersection near the Guwahati College.

While the body was found naked on the road, some pieces of clothes were found nearby.

The cause of her death is not exactly known but locals have suspected the incident to be a rape and murder.

A police team arrived shortly after the discovery of the body and sent it to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

An investigation has been initiated by the police in connection with the case.

The police are checking for security footage in the area and trying to identify the woman.