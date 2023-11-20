Guwahati: A minor girl was reportedly kidnapped by miscreants near the Hatigaon area in Guwahati, Assam on Monday morning.

As per reports, the miscreants came on a motorcycle with no registration plate and kidnapped the 6-year-old girl.

Her parents stated that the child was lured with a toy by the suspects.

The incident took place on the Kanaklata Path in the Sijubari area in Guwahati.

The police have initiated an investigation following the complaint by the parents.

A police source said that the motive behind the incident is being investigated as it is not clear if it was for ransom or personal enmity.

The police are trying to trace the suspects through CCTV and clues from the nearby areas.