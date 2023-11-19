Guwahati: A father-son duo along with another person was arrested in Lakhimpur, Assam for being involved in a counterfeit gold racket.

They were caught for duping a man from Jharkhand.

The duo was caught on CCTV camera while selling the fake gold artefact to a customer in a hotel in Guwahati a month ago.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with 20 cattle heads in Guwahati

The fake gold traders had extracted Rs 3.5 lakhs from the Jharkhand man who later filed a case against them at Paltan Bazar Police Station.’

Following the case police in Bangalmora arrested Mofizul Islam, Atiqul Islam and Bilal Hussain on Saturday night.

Also Read: APSC scam: Assam govt issues show-case notices to 34 officers

Mofizul and Atiqul Islam are father and son.

Meanwhile, the Paltan Bazar Police has taken custody of the arrested persons.

Farhana Ahmed is Northeast Now Correspondent in North Lakhimpur. She can be reached at: farhana.ahmed777@gmail.com