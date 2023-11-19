Guwahati: A father-son duo along with another person was arrested in Lakhimpur, Assam for being involved in a counterfeit gold racket.

They were caught for duping a man from Jharkhand.

The duo was caught on CCTV camera while selling the fake gold artefact to a customer in a hotel in Guwahati a month ago.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with 20 cattle heads in Guwahati

The fake gold traders had extracted Rs 3.5 lakhs from the Jharkhand man who later filed a case against them at Paltan Bazar Police Station.’

Following the case police in Bangalmora arrested Mofizul Islam, Atiqul Islam and Bilal Hussain on Saturday night.

Also Read: APSC scam: Assam govt issues show-case notices to 34 officers

Mofizul and Atiqul Islam are father and son.

Meanwhile, the Paltan Bazar Police has taken custody of the arrested persons.