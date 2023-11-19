Guwahati: The Assam government has initiated departmental proceedings against 34 ACS, APS, and other allied service officers selected by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for the 2013 batch.

This action comes in response to the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission’s report, which found irregularities in the selection process.

According to reports, the Home and Personnel departments have issued show-cause notices to the 34 officers, who are suspected of securing their jobs through unfair means.

The show-cause notices have been issued based on the Sharma Commission’s report and the subsequent directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Sharma Commission was formed following observations made by the Gauhati High Court regarding the APSC recruitment scam.

Following HC’s observation, Assam CM Sarma had directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter further.

The SIT is expected to submit an interim report on four specific points to the Gauhati High Court, which is scheduled to hear the APSC recruitment scam case on November 22.

The APSC recruitment scam has been marred by controversies since 2016, when the then chairperson of APSC, Rakesh Paul, was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to grant jobs. A total of 57 officers have already been dismissed from service in connection with the scam.

In June, the one-man commission under Justice (retd) Sharma summoned 19 ACS and APS officers of 2014 batch to record their statements in connection to their alleged involvement in the “cash-for-job” scandal.

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia had recently criticized CM Sarma for his “humane approach” while dealing with the Justice (retd) Sharma report. Saikia has accused Sarma of attempting to protect candidates who may have gotten their jobs through the “cash-for-job” scam.

The opposition parties have also hit out at CM Sarma and the BJP-led government for allegedly shielding the accused in the APSC recruitment scam.