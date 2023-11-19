New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday criticized his Assam counterpart and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for bringing up religion in his campaign speeches for the upcoming state elections.

Gehlot accused Assam CM Sarma of making divisive statements in an attempt to appeal to voters’ religious sentiments. He said that Sarma’s remarks were unbecoming of a responsible politician and that he should focus on discussing real issues facing the people of Rajasthan.

The Assam CM, who was in Rajasthan on Friday and Saturday to campaign for the BJP, had asked, “If not about the ‘Hindus’, should the BJP speak about “Babar and Aurangzeb? (Mughal emperors).”

Gehlot said that Sarma’s comments were an attempt to divert attention from the BJP’s own failures in Assam. He pointed to the BJP’s failure to address the issue of price rise and its lack of a concrete plan for the development of the state.

Gehlot also questioned Sarma’s claim that the BJP‘s campaign discourse was not built around religion. He said that the BJP’s manifesto was devoid of any mention of real issues and that its leaders were instead focused on making divisive statements.

“The people of Rajasthan are wise and they will not be fooled by the BJP’s divisive tactics. We are confident that they will vote for the Congress and give us another term in office,” Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan elections will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.