Guwahati: A meeting organized by the BJP-led government in a tea estate in Upper Assam’s Bakial Tea Estate turned into a flop show as none from the tea estate could attend the meeting.

The meeting venue was filled with Anganwadi workers, ASSA workers and BJP leaders and workers. The participation from nearby tea estates was also very low.

The meeting was organized to create awareness among women and children of tea garden areas. Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog attended the meeting as the chief guest.

As nobody from the tea estate attended the meeting, MP and BJP national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa fired a salvo at the tea garden manager saying that he had not granted leave to the worker of the tea garden to attend the meeting.

“This tea garden manager did not grant leave to women workers of the tea estate for which they did not attend the meeting,” Tasa said in his speech at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, director of women and child development, Bikash Modi, Golaghat Zila parishad chairman Dhiraj Das, Assam Chah Mazdoor sangha (ACMS), Golaghat district committee secretary Ghanashyam Barhoi and Golaghat BJP president Deba Pradeep Borah.

In his address, Biswajit Phukan said two more model high schools have been granted for Rangajan and Govindapur tea estates. A model high school which was set up at Bakial tea estate, began it classes.

Speaking at the meeting, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the state government has taken a slew of measures for the development of women and children in tea estates.

“Without the development of tea estates, the development of the state is impossible,” Neog added.