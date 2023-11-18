Guwahati: Four people from Gossaigaon in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district were killed in a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

The fatal incident occurred on the National Highway No. 13 when their car was struck by large rocks dislodged by the landslide.

The mishap occurred when these four people were travelling to Arunachal Pradesh to attend a religious healing ceremony in Dumporijo

The victims were identified as Christopher Hemram, Abhijit Hemram, Nirmal Hemram, and Lakshminath Kisku.

The landslide occurred on the stretch between Muri Mugli and Gami Road.

All four people were residents of Gossaigaon subdivision in lower Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The bodies of the victims are likely to be brought to Gossaigaon on Sunday, according to sources.