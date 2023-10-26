GUWAHATI: Massive tree felling is going on in various parts of Assam for the widening of National Highways.

After 293 heritage trees were felled on Dharapur-Pathsala Road and 710,000 trees along Chaaygaon-Goalpara Road, the Assam government is now planning to cut down more than 3000 trees, some of which are 300-year old, for widening of National Highway 515 from Kulajan to Jonai in Dhemaji district.

This massive felling of trees is going on across Assam – at the same time when the state government launched Amrit Briksha Abhijan by planning more than 1 crore commercial trees across the state on October 2.

A nature lovers organization- Bihanga Bandhu expressed serious concern over the felling of trees on the National Highway 515 in Assam.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the copy of which has been submitted to the Union environment and forest minister, the Bihanga Bandhu urged him to direct the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to stop felling of trees on the National Highway.

“More than 3,000 trees will be felled and of them, 1,000 were already felled on the highway,” said Jugal Bora, a member of Bihanga Bandhu.

“We are deeply worried about the environmental consequences and the impact on the local ecosystem after the remaining trees are lost. We request you expand the highway without cutting down the trees listed below, along with their numbers and locations. Some are more than hundred to two hundred years old,” Bihanga Bandhu said in their letter to the PM.

“These trees have been playing a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of the area by absorbing the carbon dioxide generated and providing oxygen to millions of people. Apart from them, they also serve as habitats for various bird and animal species either for roosting or nesting. The root system of these trees has been preventing soil erosion, thus keeping that patch of road intact in times of flood which is frequent in Dhemaji district,” they said.

“The removal of trees could lead to increased erosion, affecting the stability of the National Highway. In summer, these trees provide shelter to numerous vehicles seeking refuge in their shade, and they also attract local visitors due to their aesthetic appeal. Their removal would negatively impact the overall visual appeal,” they also said.

“We request alternative solutions, such as planning the road construction around them. The local community is also deeply concerned about these tree-cutting activities, and we believe it is important to consider the collective voice of the residents who care deeply about our environment,” they further said.

“We kindly request that an immediate investigation be carried out to assess the situation and take appropriate actions to halt the tree cutting on the National Highway. We firmly believe that a balance can be achieved between development and environmental preservation,” the letter said.

“We are willing to assist in any way we can to support this cause. Your prompt action on this matter will be greatly appreciated,” the letter added.

Earlier, this week, the NHAI was in the process of cutting more than 10,000 trees on either side of National Highway 27 from Chaaygaon to Goalpara in Assam.