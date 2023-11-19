Assam: Three arrested with 20 cattle heads in Guwahati

Guwahati: At least 20 cattle heads were rescued from a truck near Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam on Saturday.

Based on input, a police team intercepted a truck near the area.

On searching the truck, the police found several cattle heads including cows loaded on the truck.

The cattle-laden truck was immediately seized by the police team.

Also Read: APSC scam: Assam govt issues show-case notices to 34 officers

After seizing the truck, the team arrested three persons who were in the truck during the operation.

The accused were identified as Baharul Islam, Shariful Islam and Shahizul Ali.

As per police sources, the truck was on its way to Meghalaya from Rupohi in Nagaon, Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Environmentalists raise alarms over Rising Sun Water Fest threatening Deepor Beel’s biodiversity

The cattle seized had no documentation and were suspected to have been stolen.

The police have initiated an investigation in connection with the seizure.