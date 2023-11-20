Guwahati: The police have detained the prime accused of the Anju Dorjee murder case that took place in the Six Mile area of Guwahati, Assam.

The man identified as Mani Khan is suspected of murdering his live-in partner, Anju Dorjee a few days ago.

The dead body of Dorjee was found by the resident of the apartment complex they lived in on November 12.

However, Khan has been missing since then.

Police following the recovery of the dead body initiated a search operation to trace Khan.

He was detained from a specific location in Guwahati, a police source said.

The source said that a police team from the Dispur Police Station had inputs about Khan and based on the input he was “nabbed”.

The police source said that an investigation is being carried out and after questioning him, things would get clearer if he was involved in the murder or if there is another angle to the incident.