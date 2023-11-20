Dibrugarh: Hundreds of workers of Jalan tea estate on Monday blocked road at Thana Chariali in Assam‘s Dibrugarh district in protest against the fatal road accident that claimed the life of one of their workers on Sunday.

Six people were injured on Sunday after a vehicle with registration number AS06W7989 ran over them at Chowkidinghee in Dibrugarh.

One woman, identified as Labanya Tanti, 55, succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police have detained Sashi Agarwal in connection with the accident.

Sources said Sashi Agarwal was driving a Hyundai i-20 car (AS06W7989) when he ran over six pedestrians.

“The uncontrolled Hyundai car collided with a Maruti Omni vehicle that was standing. After that, the uncontrolled vehicle ran over the pedestrians who were walking. Six people were seriously injured in the accident and were admitted to the hospital. One of them succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning,” said a protester.

The injured have been identified as Junali Tanti, 55, Mina Bawari, 40, Monju Saikia, 52, Adhir Dey, 65, and Samir Goriak, 5.

“The accident took place on a crowded street. Due to the speeding of the vehicle, the accident took place. We demand the immediate arrest of the culprit who was driving the car,” said a leader of the Assam Tea Estate Workers Union (ATTSA).

He added, “The accident occurred due to reckless driving. Why was he driving recklessly in an overcrowded area? The administration should check the speed limit and take necessary steps.”

The family members of the deceased woman have filed an FIR at Dibrugarh police station.