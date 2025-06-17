Udalguri: In a significant move to combat water scarcity and bolster rural resilience against climate change, two vital “Dongs” – traditional community-managed irrigation canals – have been successfully rejuvenated in the Udalguri district of Assam.

This initiative, spearheaded by the biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak with support from LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (under its CSR program), promises to restore access to water for thousands of villagers.

The ‘Bhawani Dong’ in Uttor Garuajhar and the ‘Orang Dong’ in No. 2 Sonajuli village, both located in Bhergaon Block, are integral to the water needs of the local communities.

These age-old water distribution systems, deeply rooted in the traditions of the indigenous Bodo community, divert river water through earthen canals to irrigate agricultural lands and fill ponds for various household and farming purposes.

Such systems are particularly crucial in areas near the Indo-Bhutan border, where water scarcity during dry seasons poses a persistent challenge to food security.

Over time, many of these “Dong” systems had fallen into disuse due to neglect, sedimentation, and climate-related changes. The ‘Bhawani Dong’, a lifeline for approximately 1,500 households and over 10,000 people across No. 1 Garuajhar (Chuba-Telabasti, Jhorabasti), Orangajuli, and Uttor Garuajhar (Chuba-Choyabasti), had seen its water flow drastically reduced during the dry months from January to March.

This led to parched farmlands and a severe lack of water in downstream villages like Kaachari Basti, Gaonburha Basti, and Jhara Basti, resulting in reduced agricultural output and increased hardship.

Following its restoration, the ‘Bhawani Dong’ now provides a consistent flow of water, enabling timely irrigation, bringing abandoned agricultural lands back into use, and ensuring improved water availability in previously neglected downstream areas.

Similarly, in No. 2 Sonajuli village, where the ‘Orang Dong’ is the primary source of irrigation for nearly 500 bighas of farmland, its repair has been a “game changer” for the 120 households and over 650 residents.

The efficient functioning of the ‘Orang Dong’ is particularly critical during the pre-monsoon and Kharif seasons, ensuring timely water supply for cropping and significantly reducing the risk of crop failure due to water stress. Villagers have reportedly resumed cultivation activities with renewed confidence.

Crucially, the success of these restoration efforts lies in significant community involvement. From identifying repair needs to physically contributing labor for clearing blockages and maintaining flow paths, villagers have been active participants at every stage.

Beyond the immediate benefit of flowing water, these restorations mark a revival of traditional knowledge systems and community-led water governance.

Local water management committees have been reactivated, tasked with overseeing fair distribution, resolving disputes, and ensuring the continued maintenance of these vital “Dongs” for generations to come.