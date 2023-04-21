TEZPUR: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, (MCJ) Tezpur University is celebrating National Public Relations Day on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the Department will be hosting a special event called PRabha, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of public relations and communication among the students.

The theme of the event is ‘G20 and Indian values: Public Relations Perspectives’ based on the theme set by Public Relations Society of India (PRSI).

The event will feature a range of activities, including thematic sessions and panel discussions, speeches by experts in the field of public relations as well as the launch of the departmental wall magazine.

Elaborating further on the event, Prof Abhijit Bora, the Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism said, “We are excited to celebrate National PR Day through PRabha, which will bring together professionals from the field of Public Relations to discuss its importance.

“The event will provide an excellent platform for students of the Department to interact and gain insights from various Public Relations practitioners,” he said.

Divided into two themed sessions, PRabha will last for the entirety of the day.

The resource person for the first thematic session, ‘Decoding the PR Umbrella,’ are Elora Baruah from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Swakkyar Deka, public relations practitioner under the Government of Assam, Neena Baruah, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Sonitpur, and Samaresh Barman, Public Relations and Information Officer, Tezpur University.

The second thematic session will feature three more panelists discussing ‘Theory to Practice: Measuring PR Effectiveness.’

The panelists include Jayeeta Das from Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, Dibyajyoti Sarmah, public relations practitioner under the Government of Assam, and Kuwoli Hazarika from Grid India.

The event will conclude with a cultural programme, providing attendees with a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

Through PRabha the department endeavours to promote enthusiasm about the Public Relations industry among the students.