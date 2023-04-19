Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research fellow (JRF) in the DST-SERB (CRG) sponsored research project entitled “Bio Electricity Generation Using Pilot Scale Model Septic Tank Installed Under Swachh Bharat Mission” under the Principal Investigator of Dr. Kamal Uddin Ahamad, Department of Civil Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: M.Tech. in Environmental Engineering with NET/GATE or M.Sc. in Environmental Science with NET/GATE or B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil Engineering with NET/GATE.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty-one thousand) only per month for the 1st two years and Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty-five thousand) only for the 3rd year for SRF

Age: Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata to the Principal Investigator through email kahamad@tezu.ernet.in with the subject as “JRF-1, DST-SERB Project”.

Last date for submission of applications is 18th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

