GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, a team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and forest personnel from Guwahati Forest Range in Assam recovered 46 Pipli Seng (Channa barca) from a rented accommodation at Bidya Nagar in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Two persons – Sahidul Islam and Md Habibullah Haque were arrested in this connection.

‘Pipli Cheng’ or ‘Cheng Garaka’ is the local name for the Channa barca or the Barca snakehead fish, a rare species of snakehead endemic to the upper Brahmaputra basin and Bangladesh.

Presently, it is found in and around the Orang National Park located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river. It is now a rare ornamental fish and never collected in numbers.

It is a rare, ornamental fish and is in high demand in the international market.

The Pipli Seng Fish is highly endangered and listed as a scheduled-1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Any offence related to this species may attract a punishment of seven years in jail and above along with a fine.

“Based on a specific input regarding the trade of scheduled species of fish a search operation was carried out by the officials of Guwahati Forest Range and WCCB from a rented house at Bidya Nagar area at around 4 pm today,” a senior forest official said.

“They are under the custody of the forest personnel and will be produced before the court tomorrow,” he added.