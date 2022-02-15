The Assam police has registered a case against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for ‘questioning’ the Army.

The case was registered against the Telangana CM based on complaints lodged by numerous BJP supporters.

The BJP supporters in Assam filed complaints against Telangana CM KC Rao for ‘questioning’ the Army by demanding proof for surgical strikes.

The BJP supporters, in their complaints, allege that by demanding proof of surgical strikes, the Telangana chief minister “encouraged anti-India sentiments”.

The development comes a day after leaders of the Congress party in Telangana lodged criminal complaints against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “father-son” barb targeting Rahul Gandhi.

The Telangana Congress has alleged that by making the remarks against Rahul Gandhi, the Assam chief minister ‘insulted’ motherhood.

The TPCC leadership demanded that the Assam CM be booked for promoting enmity between different groups and obscene act under various sections of the IPC for his comments made against Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the “war of words” between the chief ministers of Assam and Telangana escalated on Monday, with both taking pot shots at each other.

After Telangana chief minister K Chadrashekhar Rao said that there is nothing wrong is seeking proof of surgical strikes that India conducted inside Pakistan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma published a “videographic evidence” of the strikes in his Twitter handle.

“Dear KCR garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

In his tweet, the Assam CM added: “In spite of this you question the valour of our armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army.”

Earlier Telangana CM said: “Even today, I ask for proof of the surgical strikes. Why the government of India is reluctant to show the proof? Show the proof and let’s get over it.”

The comment of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao came just hours after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “it is wrong” to ask for proof of surgical strikes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, while responding to the criticism he has been facing over his recent “father-son” barb against Rahul Gandhi said that those criticising him should be “loyal to the country”, rather than being loyal to the Gandhi family.

“Congress has developed an ecosystem and the people part of this ecosystem, may tolerate things against India, but they will not tolerate anything against the Gandhis. People should be loyal to the country, not a particular family,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Reacting to the Assam CM’s comments on Sunday, the Telangana CM said: “I have no relation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, not even his party. He is an MP, who has a family history. Assam CM should apologize for his comment.”

During an election rally in Uttarakhand recently, Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of he being a son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Did we ever ask you (Rahul Gandhi) whether you are really a son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier demand seeking proof of India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan.

Reacting to Assam CM’s statements, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao backed Rahul Gandhi and said: “BJP is using surgical strikes for political gains. It is the Army that is fighting at the borders. If anyone is dying, it’s Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not the BJP.”