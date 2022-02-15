AGARTALA: Firing a fresh salvo at the ruling BJP in Tripura, former chief minister and CPI-M stalwart Manik Sarkar said that the leaders, who ensured a thumping win for the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections in the state, deserted the party after witnessing the governance of misrule.

Manik Sarkar said that the defected leaders sought apologies from the people of the state as they have realised their mistakes.

“Around 40 percent of Congress vote share swung in favour of the BJP. The leaders who joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 elections, got powerful ministerial berths, while others became first time MLAs. But what is the situation now. They are seeking apologies from the public for their mistakes,” Manik Sarkar Said.

He added by saying that “this is the reality of BJP”.

Manik Sarkar was reacting to the defection of former BJP MLAs – Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha, who recently quit the saffron party and joined the Congress.

Sarkar called upon the people to take to the streets and express their dissent.

The former Tripura chief minister was in Belonia on Monday, to visit the family of Benu Biswas, the CPI-M leader who was allegedly killed by “BJP backed goons”.

Manik Sarkar also condemned the role played by the Tripura police in the investigation of the “murder case”.

He alleged that the Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) is “indirectly helping” the ruling party supporters, who were allegedly involved in murder of the CPI-M leader.

“We condemn this. They have set a new example of inhumanity and barbarism,” Manik Sarkar said.

“The nephew of Benu Biswas narrated the entire incident to us. We spoke to his wife as well. Earlier too, Benu had suffered because of political intolerance. The elder brother of the deceased leader was also attacked a few days back,” he said.