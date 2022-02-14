AGARTALA: As the 2023 assembly elections for Tripura are drawing closer, the state has been witnessed high pitch political developments with fresh political equations taking shape in the Northeastern state.

When the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving forward keeping its development agenda forward, the opposition camp seems still divided and weaker compared to the saffron camp.

But what appears to be a significant development amid all this is the growing proximity between the Congress and the TIPRA Motha, the ruling party of the state’s district council areas.

It was revealed on Sunday when AICC Secretary and Tripura-in charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar maintained a soft line towards the demand of “Greater Tipraland ” coined by TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

Dr Kumar clarified that the demand of Greater Tipraland is not geographic but it seeks devolution of power to tribal society.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Agartala, he said, “All legal steps permissible within the framework of the Indian constitution will be taken into consideration in this regard.”

Dr Kumar also revealed that talks between Congress and TIPRA took place already, something that could be seen as a significant development given the present political scenario.

“A perception is being created here. The majority of the demands in Greater Tipraland are not geographic. A lot of devolution of power is required for the tribal society. We have spoken to Pradyot Debbarman, Sudip Roy Barman and the TPCC President Birajita Sinha has also spoken. A lot of issues that are raised through this demand do not require long negotiations,” he said.



According to Kumar, Congress is the only party that works for the development of tribal communities of the state.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, he claimed that RSS and BJP have their agenda set to get rid of the reservation.

“Whatever steps that have been taken to empower tribals are done during the Congress rule. The RSS and BJP are taking every step to curtail the autonomy offered to the tribal people,” Kumar claimed.