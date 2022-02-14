Senior Congress leader and in-charge of Tripura Congress Dr Ajoy Kumar has said that the custom of wearing half pants by RSS workers “should also be banned”.

This remark by Dr Ajoy Kumar comes amid the Hijab row in BJP ruled-Karnataka that has rocked the nation.

Kumar said that seeing aged RSS workers wearing khaki half pants is an ‘eyesore’.

“Shouldn’t that be banned also?” questioned the Congress leader.

“Why all the rules are for girls? When (Nitin) Gadkari ji wears a half pant that an obscene too. That too also be banned. When Gadkari ji wears a half pant that doesn’t look right. I am not being funny. When aged RSS workers wear half pants that too is obscene. You must have come across several old photographs of old and fat RSS workers wearing half pants. Does that look good? That too must be banned,” Dr Ajoy Kumar said.

He added: “Even then, we have never asked Gadkari ji to not wear half pant. That why we say that its one’s personal obligation to decide to what wear, to what eat, to whom marry. That is why Congress has always been saying that culture of Gujarat can’t be imposed forcefully on Tripura. Similarly, the culture of Tripura can’t be imposed on Gujarat.”