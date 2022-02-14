The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced Bhuban Gam as its candidate for Majuli (ST) Assembly by-election.

Over the past few days, there had been confusion and constant discussions on who might be the next candidate from the BJP for the Majuli constituency as former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had resigned from the constituency after he was inducted into the PM Modi cabinet.

Gam is said to be a close associate of former Chie Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The by-election to 99-Majuli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency is scheduled to be held on March 7.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued formal Notification for the bye-election to Majuli (ST) Constituency.

The last date for filing the nominations is 17 February. The nominations will be scrutinized on February 18, 2022, and the last date for withdrawal is fixed on February 21, said an ECI statement.