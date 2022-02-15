The leaders of Nagaland BJP have reminded the central leadership of the party about the ‘solution’ promise that it made during the 2018 Assembly elections in the state.

The Nagaland BJP leaders during an interaction with party’s state unit in-charge Nalin Kohli and union minister Kiren Rijiju said that the central leadership must not forget about the “election for solution” slogan that it made during the 2018 Assembly elections in the state.

The Nagaland BJP leaders, while speaking to Kohli and Rijiju, reportedly stated that if the party fails to deliver its ‘promise’, it will “face a tough time” in the next assembly elections in the state.

Nagaland is slated to go to polls for the Assembly elections in 2023.

On the other hand, the Nagaland Congress has been maintaining that the Neiphiu Rio-led opposition less government is “not serious” about bringing a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

Nagaland Congress president K Therie has alleged that all the parties in the UDA government in the state are working to delay reaching a solution to the Naga political issue.

“…they (Nagaland government) have the common objective to delay political solution,” Therie said.