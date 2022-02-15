NDPP will dump the BJP, as soon as a non-BJP government is formed at the Centre.

This was stated by Nagaland Congress president K Therie.

“He (Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio) will dump BJP as soon as a non-BJP government is formed at the Centre. BJP has no soul in Nagaland and People do not love BJP at all. It is only power and money for now. It is temporary and there will be no legacy,” Therie said.

Further slamming the Neiphiu Rio-led opposition less Nagaland government, Therie alleged that all the parties in the UDA government are working to delay reaching a solution to the Naga political issue.

“…they have the common objective to delay political solution and also to corrupt the state treasury. They are also hand in glove with insurgents of same faction and fear NIA and CBI for their crimes and corruption,” the Nagaland Congress chief said.

“All MLAs are on their knees begging for his mercy to fund their expensive election. They look like two bags of rotten potatoes. Two bags of rotten potatoes put together will rot faster, I hope”, Therie further stated.

“Meanwhile his hands are full and he will discard some MLAs in the coming election. He may keep some to allow them to suffer in his dungeon,” he said.