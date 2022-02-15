The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has reportedly ‘suspended’ the five Meghalaya Congress MLAs, who recently joined the NPP-led MDA government in the state.

According to reports, Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala has confirmed the development saying that the ‘suspension’ comes with “immediate effect”.

The five Congress Meghalaya MLAs have also been served with show-cause notices asking them to explain the reason for joining the MDA government in Meghalaya without AICC’s approval.

“If the replies (to the show-cause notices) satisfy the AICC, no action will be taken against the five party legislators. However, if the replies are unsatisfactory, they may be even face expulsion,” Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala was quoted as saying by news agency UNI.

However, PT Sawkmie has said that he and the other four MLAs are yet to receive any suspension notice or show-cause notice from the AICC.

“We haven’t received any suspension or show-cause notice from the AICC. When we receive it, we will surely give our replies,” Sawkmie said.

The five Congress MLAs, meanwhile, have stated that there is “no going back” in regards to their joining the MDA government saying that they remain ‘committed’.

The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie extended their support to the government.

Former Meghalaya chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma has said that the move of the five Congress MLAs to join the NPP-led MDA government in the state is “not surprising”.

Mukul Sangma said that the NPP (National People’s Party) was in touch with the Congress legislators, ever since Shillong MP Vincent Pala took over charge as Meghalaya Congress chief.

“Whatever development we have seen is nothing surprising. We knew that this was going to happen. There were background parleys after Vincent Pala became the PCC president,” Mukul Sangma had said.

He added: “It’s not only happening in Meghalaya, but also in Manipur. NPP has been exploiting the disharmony within the Congress party.”