Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on a two-day election campaigning tour for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Rahul Gandhi will be in Manipur on February 21 and 22.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur will be the first by any top national Congress leader to the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is among the 30 star campaigners, names of whom were released by the Congress on Monday evening for the second phase of polling of Manipur elections.

Also read: Assam BJP files complaints against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi under sedition charge

Among the most notable names of star campaigners of the Congress party are: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Okram Ibobi Singh and Jairam Ramesh.

The other prominent names of the Congress party are: Bhakta Charan Das, N Loken Singh, TN Haokip and Rakibul Hussain.

Manipur will go to polls for Assembly elections in two phases: February 28 and March 5.