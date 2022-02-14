The BJP in Assam has filed several complaints against top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi under sedition charges.

The Assam BJP lodged complaints against Rahul Gandhi for his tweet stating “India exists from Gujarat to West Bengal”, leaving out the Northeast states.

The Assam BJP has stated that Rahul Gandhi has “conceded to the Chinese demand of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Assam BJP Mahila Morcha also filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Dispur police station in Guwahati on Monday.

Also read: Telangana Congress files criminal complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his ‘father-son’ barb

“In his tweet, he wrote ‘Gujarat to West Bengal’ and didn’t mention the Northeast states. He does not consider the region to be a part of India,” said Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President Angoorlata Deka.

Meanwhile, the Assam unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has slammed Angoorlata Deka after she lodged the complaint.

“Angoorlata Deka, just because ‘angoor khattey hein’ and you lost elections comprehensively, doesn’t mean people have to take you seriously. First read the national anthem Jana Gana Mana word by word properly. And then see that Rahul Gandhi was quoting Rabindranath Tagore,” the Assam NSUI tweeted.

.@DekaAngoorlata Just because "angoor khattey hein" and you lost elections comprehensively doesn't mean people have to take you seriously. First read the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana word by word properly. And then see that @RahulGandhi was quoting Rabindranath Tagore???? https://t.co/ax8KTkNdHk — NSUI Assam (@NSUIAssam) February 14, 2022

Also read: Assam & Telangana CMs’ war of words escalate, Himanta Biswa Sarma gives ‘evidence’ of surgical strikes

“From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India,” Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet on February 10.

Following his tweet, chief ministers of Assam, Manipur and Tripura pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had left out the Northeast states.