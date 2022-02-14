The Congress unit of Telangana has lodged criminal complaints against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “father-son” barb targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Top Congress leaders from the state of Telangana have lodged criminal complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in their respective constituencies in the state.

Former union minister Renuka Chowdhury and Congress’ national spokesperson Dasoju Srravan lodged a criminal complaint against the Assam chief minister at the Banjara Hills police station.

The complaint filed by the former union minister is punishable under sections 153-A, 505(2) and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 153A deals with “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.”

On the other hand, section 505(2) deals with “statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.—Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different reli­gious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communi­ties, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.”

Section 294 of the IPC deals with “Obscene acts and songs — whoever, to the annoyance of others—(a) does any obscene act in any public place, or (b) sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both.”

Meanwhile, a team of Telangana Congress, led by state unit chief Revanth Reddy, lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad against BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma “for his derogatory comments on AICC president Sonia Gandhi.”

On Sunday, Telangana Congress informed that it would file as many as 709 criminal complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.