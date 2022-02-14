Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Congress party is not the main opponent of the BJP in Manipur.

Rajnath Singh made this statement while briefing the media during his Manipur tour on Monday for election campaigning.

“The Congress is not our (BJP) main opponent, not only in Manipur but across India. It has no relevance in Manipur,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

He added: “People have realised that the Congress party is not a force to reckon with anymore because of their ill-policies. It has become insignificant.”

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state by securing absolute majority.

Biren Singh rubbished the projections by different opinion polls that there might be a hung assembly in Manipur.

“There will be no hung Assembly. The candidates chosen by the BJP are in a very strategic and calculative manner,” Manipur CM Biren Singh had said.

The BJP is contesting in all the 60 Assembly seats that go to polls in two phases – February 28 and March 5.