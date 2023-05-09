GUWAHATI: A sub-inspector (SI), serving at the Sipajhar police station in Darrang district of Assam, has been arrested in an alleged sexual abuse case.

The police officer identified as Nitai Roy was arrested by the police officials from Kokrajhar district of Assam.

According to reports, Roy was picked up based on a complaint registered by the victim of sexual abuse at Fakiragram police station in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

Roy was reportedly produced before the court of the Kokrajhar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday (May 09).

Reports claim that the accused allegedly raped the victim repeatedly by making false promise of marrying her.

He also allegedly uploaded obscene videos of the victim on the internet without her consent and blackmailed her.

A case was registered against the accused police officer under sections 313/354(C)/C376/420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 67(A) IT Act and R/W/S Section 4 DP Act.