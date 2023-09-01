GUWAHATI: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati city of Assam has recorded a footfall of nearly 4.8 lakh passengers in August 2023.

It witnessed a sharp increase from the corresponding month of the previous year.

The LGBI airport in Guwahati city of Assam saw a 31 per cent growth in passenger movement as compared to August 2022.

The airport also recorded the single-day highest number of passengers in the month with a total of 16,933 people travelling from the airport.

During the period, the top four national destinations from Guwahati in Assam were Imphal, New Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

On the other hand, two international destinations were Singapore and Bhutan’s Paro.

The airport also witnessed nearly 3839 movements of flights in the month, which is 14 per cent higher as compared to August 2022.

The busiest airport of the Northeast – the LGBI airport in Guwahati city of Assam – also handled a record footfall of nearly five lakh passengers in July this year.

The authorities of the LGBI airport in Guwahati city of Assam are now hopeful of a consistent growth in the upcoming winter starting from October.

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport acts as a gateway to the Northeast region of India with a total of twenty four domestic and two international destinations for passengers from the entire region taking flights from the airport.