Guwahati: Entrepreneur Alpana Saikia is all set to introduce the first ever tea wine from Assam. The wine, which is made from Assam tea leaves, is said to have a refreshing and fruity flavor.

Saikia, who is based in Guwahati, has been working on developing the tea wine for the past few years. She was inspired to create the wine after reading about the health benefits of tea and the growing popularity of wine around the world.

“I wanted to create a product that would combine the best of both worlds. Tea is a healthy beverage that has been enjoyed for centuries, and wine is a popular alcoholic drink that is enjoyed by people of all ages. I believe that tea wine is the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of both tea and wine,” Saikia said.

Saikia’s tea wine is made from a blend of Assam tea leaves and a special yeast culture. The wine is fermented for several weeks, and then aged for several months. The result is a wine that has a light, fruity flavor and a refreshing taste.

Saikia is currently in the process of obtaining a commercial license for her tea wine. She hopes to start selling the wine in the next few months.

“I am confident that tea wine will be a popular product. It is a unique and delicious beverage that is sure to appeal to people of all ages,” she said.