Shillong: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said that the state government is still waiting for a report from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the proposed retrofitting of the Umiam bridge.

A technical committee has been formed to examine the matter, and it is expected to meet again on September 1.

Mondal said that the government is committed to retrofitting the bridge, but they need to know the extent of the damage before they can make a decision.

He said that the bridge looks okay on physical inspection, but they don’t know what is happening inside the concrete. The IIT Guwahati report will provide them with this information.

Mondal also said that he is looking at ways to enhance the quality of the dam and attract tourists. He believes that the retrofitting of the bridge will help to achieve these goals.

The Umiam bridge is a major infrastructure in Meghalaya, and it is used by thousands of people every day.