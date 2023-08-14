Guwahati: The prime accused of the recent shooting incident in Dhubri, Assam was injured in police action after he tried to flee from police custody.

As per reports, the injured, identified as Rafikul Islam was arrested along with six others.

He tried to flee from the cops while being taken to the police station.

In order to stop him from fleeing, the police had to resort to controlled firing. He was hit in the leg and was injured.

The accused is currently admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

It may be mentioned that Rafikul is accused of being involved in a shooting incident at Sashargaon in Dhubri District.

The accused had left one person injured after shooting at him after committing a theft.

The victim was identified as Nandan Nath.

It may be mentioned that the accused arrested with Rafikul were identified as Nurmahamad Ali, Sahab Uddin, Muhammad Ali, Rafikul Islam, Mehbub Alom, Riyajul alias Panku and Hamidul Islam.

Following their arrest, the police found two rounds of live ammunition, a motorbike along with an unregistered four-wheeler.