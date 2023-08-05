Guwahati: The Assam Police on Saturday arrested a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), affiliated to the al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), from the state’s Dhubri district.

The accused, identified as Abdus Sukur Ali, is a resident of Takimari area of the state’s Goalpara district.

Ali was apprehended from a remote area of Dhubri district’s Nayeralga village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bilasipara Police Station.

“A member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module, Abdus Sukur Ali, from Takimari near the Bangladesh border, was apprehended early this morning from a remote area called Nayeralga under Bilasipara Police Station led by @Dhubri Police. Currently , the police are interrogating the individual extensively,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

At least 16 jihadis were arrested by the Assam police in the state between March and April 2022. Arrest of the jihadis had then raised eyebrows of the security agencies in India.

Investigations revealed that the arrested jihadis are having links with the Bangladesh-based Islamic jihadi terror organization ABT.

The jihadis, most of whom were arrested from Barpeta district of the state, were booked under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The police recovered incriminating documents like literature related to jihad, besides several handsets and SIM cards from the possession of the jihadi elements.

The Assam police had also claimed that the arrested jihadis were indoctrinating the youths of Assam by showing propaganda videos and teachings through jihad related literature.

Security analysts said that the increase in jihadi activities will bring a big threat for the national security in near future, adding, these jihadi elements receive funds and support from neighbouring countries like China.

The AQIS aims to fight the governments of different countries to establish an Islamic state.