MANGALDOI: The correctional and reforming initiatives taken up by the Mangaldoi district jail authorities in Assam for its inmates over the last few years have started to bear fruits.

Arupjyoti Deka, a life convict at the Mangaldoi district jail in Assam has graduated from the Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) with distinction.

Successful inmate Arupjyoti Deka receiving certificate from Dr Leena Saikia in presence of others.

Besides Arupjyoti, two other life convicts of the Mangaldoi district jail in Assam – Dhrubajyoti Hazarika and Ilias Purti have also graduated from the university.

Meanwhile, two more inmates, who appeared in the examination from the study centre of KKHSOU in the jail, narrowly missed out on graduating as they failed to clear one subject each.

Earlier, Arupjyoti Deka had topped the university in the Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP).

On knowing the rare achievements of the inmates, the elated jail authorities organized a function on Sunday to congratulate the successful inmates.

Also read: Assam: Hindu group demands action to stop ‘illegal’ sand collection from Pahumara River banks in Bajali

Dr Leena Saikia of Mangaldoi college, Bhupen Haloi – the coordinator of the university study centre in the jail and a faculty of Mangaldoi college, Manoj Kr Sarma – founder coordinator, Rittik Choudhury – director of another local study centre of the university, Dr Dibya Rajmedhi – medical officer of the Mangaldoi district jail and several others recounted their association with the study centre and its students.

While expressing their feelings, Arupjyoti and his two fellow inmates offered their thanks and gratitude to the jail authorities for giving them the opportunity to study and teachers for their untiring support and guidance.

They also expressed their desire to pursue master degrees and sought support from all.

Later, they received their exam clearing certificates ceremonially from the guests present in the function.

Also read: Meghalaya: ‘Ghost projects’ galore in CM Conrad & MP Agatha Sangma’s constituencies, says BJP’s Bernard Marak

Earlier, Ranjit Buragohain – superintendent of the Mangaldoi jail in Assam gave a brief account on the background of the correctional initiative taken up by the then superintendent Jon Dev Choudhury and others in 2016.

The function also witnessed handing over a big collection of books to the jail authorities for its library by Manikankana Changmai, on behalf of a Guwahati-based social reforms organization ‘Uttaran-Ek Jatra’.