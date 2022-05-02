PATHSALA: Alleged illegal sand collection from the banks of Pahumara River is posing a threat to the people residing in Rajakhat area in Bajali district of Assam.

Every day huge quantity of sand is being collected from the banks of Pahumara River.

Sand mafia allegedly send sand-laden trucks to different locations for business.

Meanwhile, locals of the area have alleged that sand mafia have been illegally collecting sand from the banks of Pahumara River, posing a serious threat to the people of the area.

According to sources, every day, sand-laden trucks pass through NH-31, but the concerned department has thus far failed to nab the persons involved in the illegal activity.

A senior citizen of Rajakhat village in Bajali district of Assam said, “Earlier during flood times, many houses and animals used to get washed away and the paddy field are destroyed. The Bajali administration and the forest department do not want to hear our voice. During flood, we have to stay in higher grounds. We request the local administration and MLA of Bhawanipur constituency Phanidhar Talukdar to look into the matter.”

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal has demanded immediate action against the sand mafia.

Jintu Talukdar aka Ricky Talukdar, a Bajrang Dal activist, questioned how such illegal sand collection could continue right under the very nose of the district administration.

He said, “It has come to our notice that some people illegally collecting sand from the Pahumara River banks. So, we demand the Bajali district administration and Assam forest and environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya to look into the matter.”