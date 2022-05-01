Guwahati: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam on May 4 to participate in the valedictory function of the 61st annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) at Tamulpur in BTR.

The three-day BSS conference will begin on Monday.



The Assam government has sanctioned special casual leave to the state government employees who would participate in the conference to be held at Kachubari in Tamulpur under Bodoland Territorial Region.



“This would be a historic occasion as no President of India has ever attended any literary event of any language in the northeast region,” BSS President Toren Boro said on Sunday.



Over 4,000 delegates are expected to attend the three-day conference from different parts of the world. A large number of people speaking Bodo language live in Bangladesh, Nepal, Tripura, Nagaland and West Bengal besides Assam.



The BSS has undertaken a massive campaign and arrangement to make the event successful. It has also released a theme song for the conference.





