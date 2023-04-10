NAGAON: Members of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), on Monday (April 10), staged a demonstration at the Raha toll plaza in Nagaon district of Assam.

The KMSS members staged the protest demanding immediate shutting down of toll plazas across Assam.

The KMSS agitators condemned the decision of the BJP government in Assam to set up 27 new toll plazas across the state soon.

Raising slogans against the BJP governments in Assam and at the Centre, the KMSS members staged protest at the Raha toll plaza.

The KMSS warned the Assam government and NHAI to stop collection of increased fee at toll plazas in the state.

The organisation further asked people of the state not to pay fee in toll plazas as a protest.