Has the Sonapur tollgate near Guwahati in Assam been renamed as BJP tollgate?

You probably must have traversed through the tollgate at Sonapur near Guwahati in Assam on numerous occasions.

But are you aware that the Sonapur tollgate has been renamed as BJP tollgate?

Well that is not what has happened officially.

But some unscrupulous elements seem to have committed a mischief and ‘named’ the tollgate at Sonapur near Guwahati in Assam as BJP tollgate on Google maps.

Don’t believe it?

Simply search for BJP tollgate in Google maps.

The search will show you the Sonapur tollgate, the nearest tollgate from Guwahati in Assam, as BJP tollgate.

Many people are not aware of the fact that one can name, re-name and add photos for a particular location in Google maps.

How to add places to Google Maps?

One can name an unidentified spot on a map. In addition, one can also edit places that already have a name.

To give an unnamed location a name, search for an address or drop a pin on the map.

Tap the pin, then tap the triple-dot button in the upper-right corner and select Edit name.

Your place will now have a name on your map — and only your map; the name is private and visible — and searchable — only to you.

You can also use the same Edit name button for places with existing names.

Your custom name will push the official name of the place to parenthesis.

You can delete or further edit your privately named places by tapping the hamburger button in the upper-left corner of Google Maps and selecting Your Places, where you’ll see a list of your named places.